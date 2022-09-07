Barings LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $85,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

ELP stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

