Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barings LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

