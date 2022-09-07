Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

