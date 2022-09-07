Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 201,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.