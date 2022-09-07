Bank of Hawaii Sells 488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 113,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

