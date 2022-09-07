Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,460 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 2,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,435. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.