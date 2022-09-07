Bank of Hawaii Purchases 335 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 13,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

