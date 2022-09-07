Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 207.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 344.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 318,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

