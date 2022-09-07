Bank of Hawaii Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $88.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

