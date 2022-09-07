Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.98. 12,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

