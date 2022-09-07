Bank of Hawaii Has $768,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

