Bank of Hawaii Has $711,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $68,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 74,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,825. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.