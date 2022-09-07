Bank of Hawaii Has $498,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

MS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. 105,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

