Bank of Hawaii Has $465,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,602. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

