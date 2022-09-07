Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 13,821 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,631. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

