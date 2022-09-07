Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP reduced its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bally’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 403,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

BALY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

