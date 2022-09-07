Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.50 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,929. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £671.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.03.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

