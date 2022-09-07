Aviva PLC Sells 5,066 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.89 and its 200-day moving average is $483.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

