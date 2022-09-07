Aviva PLC Sells 40,293 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after purchasing an additional 193,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.