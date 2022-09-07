Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $16,099,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

