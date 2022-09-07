Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

