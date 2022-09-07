Aviva PLC Purchases 42,603 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $29,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

