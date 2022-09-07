Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

