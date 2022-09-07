Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $24,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $17,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.