Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,930. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

