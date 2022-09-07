Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.85

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.853 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.53.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
See Also
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.