Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 449,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32,475.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 139,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

