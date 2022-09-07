Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of ACB opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
See Also
