Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.24 ($15.55) and last traded at €15.06 ($15.37). Approximately 2,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.04 ($15.35).

Aumann Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $229.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.69.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

