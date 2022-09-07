Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 3.0 %

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

