AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.38

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at AUB Group

In other AUB Group news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 76,029 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 75 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

