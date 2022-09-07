Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) vs. Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $12.93 billion 3.78 $2.11 billion $0.45 22.07 Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 6 4 0 2.27 Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Copco and Grupo Financiero Inbursa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $112.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1,024.67%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.85% 29.83% 14.23% Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

