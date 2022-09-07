Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. 1,448,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,882,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$435.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$2,003,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,115,290.

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

