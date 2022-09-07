AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,702,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,936,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 661,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 267.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 88,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,443. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

