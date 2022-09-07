Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

Shares of LON:AHT traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,182 ($50.53). 1,100,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,650. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,329.44. The company has a market cap of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

