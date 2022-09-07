Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $9.38 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $9.38 or 0.00049730 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $313.33 million and $19.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

