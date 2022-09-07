Ares Protocol Market Cap Hits $717,128.64 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $717,128.64 and $69,676.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

