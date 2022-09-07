Ardor Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.75 million and $3.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00096207 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022049 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00259063 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00019254 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002538 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
