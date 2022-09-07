ARCS (ARX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $568,759.77

ARCS (ARX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market cap of $568,759.77 and $339,295.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARCS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.