Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

