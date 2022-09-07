Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 65,821 shares.The stock last traded at $39.10 and had previously closed at $39.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $879.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

