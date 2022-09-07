APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
APM Human Services International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About APM Human Services International
