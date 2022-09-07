APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as training and new qualification, job search assistance, interview preparation, workplace modification, specialized support for people with mental health conditions, counselling, and ongoing support services.

