ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,820. The firm has a market cap of $624.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

