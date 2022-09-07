Analyzing Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.19 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.11

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 86.91%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.