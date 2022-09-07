Analyzing Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 33.31% 20.94% 9.26% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ring Energy and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ring Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.84%. Given Ring Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Ring Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and Allied Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $196.31 million 1.63 $3.32 million $0.70 4.27 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ring Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ring Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ring Energy beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ring Energy

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Allied Resources

(Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.