Analyzing Jefferson Security Bank (JFWV) & Its Peers

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jefferson Security Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jefferson Security Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 607 2172 2244 39 2.34

Profitability

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 107.43%. Given Jefferson Security Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferson Security Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 21.72% 11.64% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A $3.60 million 7.42 Jefferson Security Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 7.47

Jefferson Security Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank’s competitors have a beta of 21.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jefferson Security Bank competitors beat Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

