Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 7th (AHT, AUTO, AZN, BAKK, BHP, CKN, CXBMF, DPH, DWF, HLN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 7th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group plc alerts:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a £125 ($151.04) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) target price on the stock.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on the stock.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.