Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

