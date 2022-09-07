Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 105,777 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.3 %

Arhaus stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

