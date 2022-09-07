Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.61.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $150.70. 2,491,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 269.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

