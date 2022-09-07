Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of APH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,980. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

